Manna Reaches Market Cap of $1.18 Million (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. During the last week, Manna has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. Manna has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $32.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manna coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $63,736.25 or 0.99524118 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Manna Profile

Manna (CRYPTO:MANNA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Manna’s total supply is 2,361,207,926 coins and its circulating supply is 915,162,620 coins. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Manna is distributed by the People’s Currency Foundation as a basic human right that every person in the world is eligible to receive, for free. Founded in 2015 and originally known as Grantcoin, Manna has achieved milestones in the cryptocurrency movement, as a blockchain-based currency to be created and distributed by a tax-exempt nonprofit organization, and the first digital currency to implement a Universal Basic Income as its primary method of distribution.Mannabase is a simple web-based platform to transact the currency with other users. Mannabase will also be developing a system for targeted direct giving, enabling users to donate Manna currency to specific groups of people based on criteria such as geography, age, sex, and economic condition. Mannabase users will also be able to give Manna to charities through the platform.The vision of Mannabase is to empower the people of the world by making cryptocurrency accessible and available to everyone and to provide a tool for effective altruism to reduce poverty and inequality. “

Buying and Selling Manna

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manna should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

