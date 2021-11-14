Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on the stock.

LON:MANO opened at GBX 295 ($3.85) on Thursday. Manolete Partners has a 52 week low of GBX 131.55 ($1.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 325 ($4.25). The company has a quick ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 9.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £128.53 million and a PE ratio of 22.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 298.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 263.21.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a GBX 0.39 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Manolete Partners’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. It focuses on acquiring or funding insolvency litigation cases. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

