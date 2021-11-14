Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $41.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is a life sciences company providing products for the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines and support research on human diseases. The company offer products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis, bioprocess impurity detection and analysis, protein labeling and detection to biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics and cell and gene therapy companies. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO, Calif. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MRVI. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.11.

MRVI stock opened at $37.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion and a PE ratio of 36.16. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 135.35% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $204.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.68 million. On average, analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 171.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. 44.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

