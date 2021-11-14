Mariner LLC Acquires 11,870 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $6,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FLOT. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,154.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,071,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935,182 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,126,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,384 shares in the last quarter. CNO Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,007,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,222,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,459,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,980,000 after acquiring an additional 373,147 shares in the last quarter.

BATS FLOT opened at $50.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.79. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

