Mariner LLC Buys 257 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Toro worth $6,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Toro by 4.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Toro by 0.5% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Toro by 0.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toro by 5.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Toro by 1.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Toro stock opened at $102.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $86.65 and a 52 week high of $118.13.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. Toro had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $976.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 27.06%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TTC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America lowered Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

