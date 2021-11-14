Mariner LLC Buys 5,567 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 15.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Eaton by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.88.

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 184,668 shares of company stock worth $31,768,719 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $171.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $113.49 and a fifty-two week high of $175.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.61.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

