Mariner LLC Cuts Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Mariner LLC decreased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,654 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $7,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,920,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,213,922,000 after buying an additional 3,877,705 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $273,996,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,589.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,997,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,548 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 30.4% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,953,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $977,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 40.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,418,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $767,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,786 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIS. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.36.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $116.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.14. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $155.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.85, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 421.63%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.