Mariner LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 232.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,101 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $81.30 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.21 and a fifty-two week high of $82.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.08.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.