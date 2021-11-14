Mariner LLC Has $4.37 Million Stock Holdings in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Xperi were worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Xperi by 18.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,358,000 after acquiring an additional 75,316 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Xperi during the first quarter worth about $545,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Xperi by 5.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Xperi by 14.7% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. increased its position in Xperi by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 586,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XPER shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

XPER stock opened at $19.31 on Friday. Xperi Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $25.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.26.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. Xperi had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.50%.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

