Mariner LLC Makes New Investment in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,772 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,723,000. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Guidewire Software at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 298.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 107,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,119,000 after buying an additional 80,517 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 29,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 697,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,566,000 after buying an additional 201,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 12,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 45,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $5,312,504.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $178,594.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,218 shares of company stock worth $8,526,380 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $125.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.08. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $91.76 and a one year high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.43 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GWRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.71.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

