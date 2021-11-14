Mariner LLC Sells 4,049 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Mariner LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,049 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 77.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,753,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 157.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,216,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088,088 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,109,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,733 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,814,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,697,000 after purchasing an additional 638,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 105.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,416,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336,434 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $22.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average is $22.14. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $21.94 and a twelve month high of $22.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.