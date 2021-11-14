Mariner LLC Sells 7,980 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Mariner LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,980 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $5,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 40,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Bank of Marin boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ICF opened at $70.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.11. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

