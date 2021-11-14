MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 382.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,914 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $18,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in MarketAxess by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in MarketAxess by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in MarketAxess by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $388.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 53.19 and a beta of 0.36. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $381.61 and a 1 year high of $601.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $414.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $446.58.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.11%.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total value of $253,600.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,623 shares in the company, valued at $33,950,734.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $485.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $492.71.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

