Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Stock Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 54.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,381 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 237,157 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.39% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $12,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TCBI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after buying an additional 150,001 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,149.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 286.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 16,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,402.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 43,927 shares of company stock worth $2,660,262 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.30.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $63.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.30 and a 200-day moving average of $63.94. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.96 and a 52-week high of $93.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.85.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 8.98%. Texas Capital Bancshares’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

