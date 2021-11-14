Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires 824,916 Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) by 65.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,078,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 824,916 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in MoneyGram International were worth $20,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 25.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in MoneyGram International in the first quarter worth $81,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in MoneyGram International in the second quarter worth $110,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in MoneyGram International during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MoneyGram International during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGI opened at $6.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.65 million, a P/E ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.54. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $12.36.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.31 million. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of MoneyGram International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

In other MoneyGram International news, Director W Bruce Turner purchased 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $489,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 156,000 shares of company stock valued at $881,615 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

