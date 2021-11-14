Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 110,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,719,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.21% of Concentrix as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 75.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

In other Concentrix news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total value of $548,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total value of $888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $3,207,170. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Concentrix stock opened at $182.11 on Friday. Concentrix Co. has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $187.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.08 and its 200-day moving average is $165.21.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.17%.

Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

