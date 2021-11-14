Marshall Wace North America L.P. Decreases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,601 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 160,422 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $19,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.48.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $159.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.88 and a 200-day moving average of $176.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $136.52 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $290.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

