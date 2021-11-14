Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $21.74 Million Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,050,907 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,126 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Barrick Gold worth $21,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,702,091 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $428,118,000 after buying an additional 6,485,406 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,161,176 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,223,643,000 after buying an additional 5,378,713 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,297,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $316,099,000 after buying an additional 3,686,847 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,214,328 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $182,444,000 after buying an additional 2,405,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOLD shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James set a $27.50 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.56.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $20.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.46. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $26.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.32.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.14%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.