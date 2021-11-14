MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.550-$5.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $8 billion-$8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.12 billion.MasTec also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.330-$1.330 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTZ. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.58.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $95.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.46. MasTec has a one year low of $53.32 and a one year high of $122.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.26.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.79%. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MasTec stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 363,864 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,619 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of MasTec worth $38,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

