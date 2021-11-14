Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Raised to $430.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $425.71.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $363.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $357.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $348.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.85. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $312.38 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,977,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,404,804,000 after acquiring an additional 131,150 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,959,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,572,657,000 after buying an additional 332,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,856,264,000 after buying an additional 259,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,726,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,106,551,000 after buying an additional 534,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,712,941,000 after buying an additional 881,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.