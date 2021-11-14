Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. trimmed its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Match Group makes up 2.3% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $4,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

MTCH stock opened at $146.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.96. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.38 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.72.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MTCH shares. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.82.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total transaction of $28,519,430.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 239,846 shares of company stock worth $41,279,631. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.