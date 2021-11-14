Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys New Shares in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 150,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Marathon Oil by 14.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 51,660 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 205.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,980,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,314 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.4% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 37,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 27.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 752,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,037,000 after acquiring an additional 164,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 5.7% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 64,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRO stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 3.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.14.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -333.28%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.65.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

