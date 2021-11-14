Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New $1.76 Million Investment in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 57,251 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,590 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,132,092 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,818,000 after purchasing an additional 197,229 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 293,198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 764,977 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,027,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 98,963 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 24,620 shares during the period. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $32.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.20. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.29 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.83.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 14.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

