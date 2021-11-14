Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases 8,247 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 598.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,624 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 97,132.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 41,810 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,912,000 after buying an additional 41,767 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 299.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 468,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $111,155,000 after buying an additional 351,597 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 101.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 854,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $202,541,000 after buying an additional 429,443 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,594,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on CI shares. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.35.

Shares of CI opened at $217.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.02 and its 200-day moving average is $226.81. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.88 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 16.81%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.