Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes $1.40 Million Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,018 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CROX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Crocs by 20.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,978 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Crocs by 1,280.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,316 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Crocs by 1,844.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 699,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,311,000 after acquiring an additional 663,949 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $180.57 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $182.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.34 and its 200-day moving average is $130.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. Crocs had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 142.28%. The company had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CROX. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.00.

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,145,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total transaction of $782,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,108 shares of company stock worth $6,766,943 over the last quarter. 2.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

