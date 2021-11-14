MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Reaches Market Cap of $938,721.11

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $938,721.11 and approximately $25,752.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000638 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,832.35 or 1.01613032 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00050044 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.38 or 0.00352502 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.33 or 0.00545365 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004566 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $119.59 or 0.00184595 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00012185 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00009043 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001429 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001161 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars.

