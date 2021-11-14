MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60,955 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter valued at $131,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 12.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the second quarter worth about $316,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MXL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

In other news, insider Curtis Ling sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $1,550,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 947,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,931,696.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Brendan Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $525,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,246,776.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 14,826 shares of company stock worth $754,807 and have sold 103,448 shares worth $5,259,216. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $68.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -457.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.99. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $70.21.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $229.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.76 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

