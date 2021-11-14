McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,100,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,598 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.71% of McKesson worth $210,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in McKesson by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,054,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,580,000 after acquiring an additional 129,753 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at $481,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on McKesson from $247.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on McKesson from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on McKesson from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.25.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $224.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.67. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $168.88 and a 52-week high of $227.80.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $236,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,234,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,450 shares of company stock valued at $13,983,640 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

