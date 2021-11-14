mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Given Buy Rating at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) in a research report report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$15.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MDF. National Bankshares dropped their target price on mdf commerce from C$13.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of mdf commerce in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.63.

Shares of MDF opened at C$5.80 on Thursday. mdf commerce has a 1 year low of C$5.21 and a 1 year high of C$16.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.92. The stock has a market cap of C$164.74 million and a PE ratio of -12.39.

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$22.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that mdf commerce will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

mdf commerce Company Profile

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

