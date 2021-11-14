MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Price Target Cut to $24.00

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $41.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MAX. Zacks Investment Research raised MediaAlpha from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MediaAlpha has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MAX opened at $17.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average is $30.71. MediaAlpha has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $157.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MediaAlpha will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MediaAlpha news, insider Steven Yi sold 86,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $1,342,715.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Serge Topjian sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $65,286.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,230 shares of company stock valued at $2,195,621 over the last 90 days. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAX. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 350.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 70.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,407,000 after purchasing an additional 109,519 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 45.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 59,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 20.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the first quarter worth $312,000. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.