Megacoin (MEC) Price Hits $0.0045 on Major Exchanges

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Megacoin has a total market cap of $178,431.88 and $2.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Megacoin has traded down 34.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $267.27 or 0.00416625 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004543 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000396 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,734,176 coins. The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

