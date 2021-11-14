Melissa N. Schaeffer Sells 318 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $99,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE APD opened at $310.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.90. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Cowen reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,348,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,566,277,000 after purchasing an additional 232,987 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,086,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,205,963,000 after acquiring an additional 628,329 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,711,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,218,508,000 after acquiring an additional 571,313 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $926,585,000 after acquiring an additional 75,068 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,561,000 after acquiring an additional 222,002 shares during the period. 81.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.