MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 84.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,634 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 19.8% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,804,000 after purchasing an additional 118,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 16.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,783,000 after purchasing an additional 94,431 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 0.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 463,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 11.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 447,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,568,000 after purchasing an additional 45,744 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 426,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,894,000 after purchasing an additional 98,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Shares of MELI opened at $1,597.15 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,262.38 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,004.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,665.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,595.77.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,016.93.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.