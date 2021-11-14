Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 24.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Meridian Bioscience updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.980-$1.080 EPS.

VIVO opened at $20.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $898.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day moving average is $19.89. Meridian Bioscience has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $30.65.

VIVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

