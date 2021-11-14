MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in DaVita by 9.2% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in DaVita in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,735,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in DaVita by 55.0% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 31,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in DaVita by 84.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,363,000 after purchasing an additional 88,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DaVita by 6.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $48,577.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,518.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DVA opened at $105.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.55 and a 52 week high of $136.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.98.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 67.99%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

DVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of DaVita from $207.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.38.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.