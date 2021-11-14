MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 570.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 56,004 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Silgan by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,091,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

SLGN opened at $42.38 on Friday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.41 and a 200-day moving average of $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 18.60%.

SLGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Silgan from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Silgan in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

