MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 9,041 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,041 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WBI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 51.8% in the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 67,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 23,021 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 1,996.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 179,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 170,831 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 13.3% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 170,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 7.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 202,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 13,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Xerox by 812.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 198,130 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Xerox in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

XRX stock opened at $20.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.53. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $17.59 and a 52-week high of $26.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Xerox had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Xerox’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

In other news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.72 per share, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Scott Letier acquired 3,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $60,370.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 433,594 shares of company stock valued at $7,778,381 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

