MetLife Investment Management LLC Takes $1.53 Million Position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 47,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of fuboTV by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,658,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of fuboTV by 701.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,770,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,676,428 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of fuboTV by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,444,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,665 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of fuboTV by 2,003.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in fuboTV by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,107,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $1,723,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on FUBO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

FUBO stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 2.00. fuboTV Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.64 and a 12 month high of $62.29.

About fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

