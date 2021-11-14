MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,431 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 190.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Michael W. Malafronte acquired 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $709,285.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen W. Beard acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $32.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -470.00, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a one year low of $27.63 and a one year high of $43.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.79.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.12). Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

