MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,545 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 6.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 665,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,039,000 after buying an additional 40,383 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 82.2% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 22,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 10,233 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 30.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,717,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,778 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 45,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

VNO stock opened at $45.53 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $50.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.43 and a beta of 1.33.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.58). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $409.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -341.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

