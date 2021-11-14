Metronome Achieves Market Capitalization of $71.44 Million (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $71.44 million and $69,126.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Metronome has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.82 or 0.00009029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.94 or 0.00071299 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.74 or 0.00074093 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.00 or 0.00096220 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,393.43 or 0.99936861 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,545.90 or 0.07055114 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,565,898 coins and its circulating supply is 12,279,524 coins. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

