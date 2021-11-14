Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 7,439 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 92,987.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,439 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PRI. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 390.2% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 164.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 120.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

PRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.83.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $161.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.45. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.54 and a 12 month high of $179.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98. The company had revenue of $693.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.09 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 17.06%.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $228,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,413.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $533,890.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 22,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

