Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 116,860.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,686 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Globe Life by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Globe Life by 4.1% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Globe Life by 41.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Globe Life by 8.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Globe Life by 16.1% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on GL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

In other news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $156,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GL stock opened at $94.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.13. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.21 and a 12 month high of $108.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.45.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 10.69%.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.