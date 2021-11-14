Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Invests $1.10 Million in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 168,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,804,000 after buying an additional 85,878 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $569,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,298,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,805,000 after buying an additional 898,989 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DKNG. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.22.

In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $3,902,850.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total transaction of $2,638,670.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,299,019 shares of company stock worth $184,503,064. 62.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $40.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.93. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.93 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.75 and its 200-day moving average is $50.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

