Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 14,323 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 110,176.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,323 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 101,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 19,233 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,989,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 497.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 49,691 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

LITE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.06.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,800,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $271,633.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 68,424 shares of company stock valued at $6,117,817 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $91.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.84. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $112.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.71.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

