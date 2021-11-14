Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 5,349 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 106,980.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $149,000. HRT Financial LP grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 590.3% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 138.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 6.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 13.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 101,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,431,000 after purchasing an additional 11,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.17, for a total value of $1,709,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 268,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,515,206.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total transaction of $40,894,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 367,329 shares of company stock valued at $99,932,061. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZS stock opened at $349.07 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.00 and a 12 month high of $356.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $293.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.45. The stock has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a PE ratio of -180.87 and a beta of 0.91.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 39.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Zscaler from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Zscaler from $282.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.61.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

