MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (CXH) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 16th

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 1.8% over the last three years.
CXH stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $10.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average of $10.18.
About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It intends to distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.
