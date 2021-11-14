MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (CXH) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 16th

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 1.8% over the last three years.

CXH stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $10.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average of $10.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.85% of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It intends to distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

