MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0235 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th.
MFS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 18.6% over the last three years.
MFS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.13. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $7.42.
About MFS Municipal Income Trust
MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.