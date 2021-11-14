MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0235 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 18.6% over the last three years.

MFS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.13. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $7.42.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,878 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,413 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.65% of MFS Municipal Income Trust worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

