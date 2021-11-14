Michael Scarpelli Sells 60,000 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.68, for a total transaction of $21,940,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Scarpelli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snowflake alerts:

On Wednesday, October 13th, Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.50, for a total transaction of $19,350,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.87, for a total transaction of $18,892,200.00.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $386.50 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $429.00. The stock has a market cap of $116.30 billion, a PE ratio of -126.72 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $330.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.62.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. The firm’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. FBN Securities raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.4% during the second quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 33,116,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,007,491,000 after purchasing an additional 126,552 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 359.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688,437 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,561,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,467,000 after purchasing an additional 841,600 shares during the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.