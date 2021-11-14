Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Trimmed by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,205 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 7.8% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Yale University acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 275,330 shares of company stock valued at $86,334,035. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Griffin Securities lifted their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $336.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $208.16 and a 1 year high of $338.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.71.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.06%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

